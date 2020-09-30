New Sofa Workshop by Timothy Oulton in Harrogate opens 5 October

Please share the news













Global furniture retailer Timothy Oulton is delighted to announce the acquisition of Sofa Workshop.

The new Sofa Workshop by Timothy Oulton Harrogate open its doors on 5 October 2020.

Sofa Workshop by Timothy Oulton will feature a new collection of 100 handcrafted sofas. The collection will be complemented by carefully curated lighting and cabinet ranges.

Tim Oulton, Founder and Creative Director of Sofa Workshop by Timothy Oulton, says: I am very excited to bring our global design capabilities and creative passion to Sofa Workshop. We manage the entire process in-house, from perfecting leather hand-finishes in our own tannery and hand-dyeing natural fabrics, to product design, production, and customer service. Sofa Workshop by Timothy Oulton customers can expect a focus on innovative design, exceptional quality

and genuine attention to every last detail. I am looking forward to bringing our energy and expertise to

the brand.

The Harrogate showroom is at 50 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RL

Showrooms are located in: Bath, Battersea, Bristol, Bromley, Chelsea, Cheltenham, Chichester Chiswick,

Edinburgh, Exeter, Guildford, Harrogate, Kingston, Manchester, Newbury, Nottingham, St Albans,

Tottenham Court Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells and Winchester.