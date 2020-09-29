Harrogate Aldi to reopen following refit

Please share the news











Aldi will reopen its Harrogate store on Thursday 1, October.

The 990sqm of retail space ha been refitted with wider aisles and is part of the German retailers £300m investment into UK stores.

They say the format has been created to make shopping easier for Harrogate customers and the store will now clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Aldi Store Manager, Matthew Washbrook, said: The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to. Customers will notice a few small changes throughout the store to align with social distancing guidelines, ensuring we keep our community safe, and we thank you for the co-operation in ensuring the safety of both our colleagues and customers.