Toolstation opens in Ripon

Toolstation, one of the UK’s fastest growing and largest suppliers of tools and more is pleased to announce the opening of its Ripon store. The store opened on Monday 14th September 2020.

The opening of the new store has created seven new jobs in the area, and is the latest store opening as part of Toolstation’s ambitious expansion plan to roll out 60 more stores across the UK by the end of 2020.

Store manager Thomas Muir said: We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Ripon. We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.

Toolstation Ripon store located at Unit 4c, Business Park, Charter Rd, Ripon HG4 1AJ