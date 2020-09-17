Six people safeguarded and placed into temporary accomodation after visiting takeaway in Ripon

Please share the news











Investigators from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) have visited a takeaway in Ripon in response to concerns over living and working conditions.

GLAA officers were joined by Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Police, Immigration Enforcement and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for the visit on Wednesday 9 September 2020.

Six people safeguarded during the visit have been placed into temporary accommodation.

While several potential indicators of labour exploitation were noted by officers, no modern slavery offences were identified.

A number of housing and fire safety issues are being dealt with separately by the council and fire service.

If you believe someone has been exploited for their labour, please contact the GLAA’s intelligence team on 0800 4320804 or email intelligence@gla.gov.uk with your information.

Alternatively, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.