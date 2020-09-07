Wellspring comment on latest suicide statistics

Wellspring was established in 2003 and is based in Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire. They provide affordable, psychological support to people in distress and promote good mental health through education and training.

Emily Fullarton, Executive Director of Wellspring, said:

To see an increase in the rate of suicides is tragic and deeply sad.

These figures only provide a snapshot of the pain and distress these individuals and their families will have been through.

Poor mental-health is preventable with timely intervention and appropriate support, but sadly this support is not available enough to those who need it.

At Wellspring, in the last few months we have seen a 40% rise in the rate of referrals to our adult and youth counselling services, reflecting the national picture that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our emotional wellbeing.

At Wellspring, we provide affordable counselling and support to children, young people, and adults, and we also offer mental health training. It is our aim to equip individuals and to help them manage depression and feelings of despair effectively.

As we work alongside other health services in the local area, we believe it is possible to prevent further serious issues developing and to affect lasting transformation in the lives of individuals.

We are committed to our vision to not only work preventatively and develop resilience, but also to restore hope and facilitate positive change. However with the rise in demand there needs to be an increase in resources.

Wellspring is currently funded by the community and does not receive any government or health funding. We hope more resources will be made available, nationally, to charities like ours so we can respond and stop the decline of our communities mental-health.