Transdev launches Flyer buses, connecting Yorkshire with Leeds Bradford Airport

Transdev has updated the Harrogate to Leeds Bradford Airport service.

A new partnership between bus operator Transdev, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds Bradford Airport is delivering the new Flyer buses, which will link Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate with the airport seven days a week.

The deal creates 10 new jobs and secures 47 more at Transdev’s newly-acquired operating base for the new network at Idle, near Bradford.

They now have a fleet of Yorkshire-built buses in an eye-catching new livery.

Wireless and USB power at every seat

Plenty of luggage space

Free Wi-Fi

Comfortable seating with leather headrests

Audiovisual next stop announcements

Instant information on available space on board via the free Transdev Go mobile app

Three dedicated Flyer routes will link Leeds Bradford Airport with Bradford, Leeds and Harrogate, with services running from early morning until late night to offer easy connections with flight arrivals and departures.

The new Flyer bus network will also be fully integrated with Yorkshire’s existing bus and train networks, with through ticketing to Leeds Bradford Airport from any rail station on the national network, and from departure points nationwide served by coach operators National Express and Megabus.

A1 for Leeds-Airport (was 757)

A2 for Bradford-Airport-Harrogate (was 747)

A3 for Bradford-Shipley-Airport (was 737)

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: We’re delighted to have secured a multi-year contract to introduce these amazing Flyer buses to Yorkshire. This new service is a very important element of our growth strategy and will attract new customers by creating buses that people are proud to be seen on. Together with our partners, we’re creating and securing jobs while supporting Yorkshire’s long-term economic recovery, by delivering on our shared vision of a high-quality and integrated network that links the airport with our local cities and towns across the region. We are thrilled to welcome a great team into the Transdev family at our new base near the airport and we are all really excited to be entrusted to deliver this high-profile bus network for Yorkshire and meeting all our new customers.







Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: This new network will provide a seamless journey experience, not only for those travelling to and from Leeds Bradford Airport, but also using the Flyer network for local journeys and to reach Leeds and Bradford city centres. For the longer term and as our economy rebuilds, there will be a growing demand for high quality public transport which can provide seamless connections to and from our regional airport. A lot of careful planning has gone into creating a very attractive network, and I’m confident the new Flyer buses will become a very popular travel choice here in West Yorkshire.

Charles Johnson, Head of Planning and Development at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: We welcome the arrival of Flyer buses at our airport. A key part of our modernisation plan for a more sustainable future is the introduction of these high-quality bus links to and from major rail stations, offering a powerful incentive to use public transport for our customers and airport staff. As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to help kick-start Yorkshire’s economy, starting with our tourism and construction sectors in the short-term and further ahead, by creating knowledge-based, high value jobs. This high-quality travel network launches at a critical time for our region, and I’m sure it will be successful and popular.