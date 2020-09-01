Harrogate artist’s ‘Rainbow of Hope’ painting honours home care staff

Please share the news











Harrogate artist Anita Bowerman has created a very special painting which honours staff at a home care company for their dedication during the coronavirus crisis.

The picture, entitled The Rainbow of Hope, features the names of 135 carers and office staff from Continued Care, set within the colours of a rainbow that arches over the Yorkshire countryside.

Anita, who is well-known for her paintings, paper cuts and stainless steel artworks, was asked by Continued Care’s director Samantha Harrison to create a painting that would symbolise the hard work and dedication shown by her home care staff during such a difficult and worrying time.

Samantha said: Every single person in our team has worked tirelessly to look after and protect some of the most vulnerable people in our community. They have stood united and made an amazing contribution to help Continued Care navigate our way through the pandemic and protect our clients and colleagues. Anita and I have been friends for years, and I mentioned to her that I wanted to pay a lasting tribute to everyone and she offered to paint me a picture. She thought of the wonderful idea of putting all the names of our staff in a rainbow. Rainbows have always symbolised hope and light, and during lockdown became a really special symbol of unity and appreciation of our frontline workers.

The painting shows the rainbow shining brightly over Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Thirsk and Settle, the areas covered by Continued Care’s services. It will take pride of place in the family-run company’s head office in Harrogate, and cards have been made of the picture as well.

Anita, who is based at The Dove Tree Art Gallery and Studio in Harrogate, has previously been the official artist of the Tour de Yorkshire and an artist in residence at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. She recently created an art installation consisting of 191 stainless-steel boots on a tree at Castle Howard for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Anita said: It has been an absolute pleasure to be able to create this piece of artwork for Samantha and her incredible team at Continued Care who cared for so many people during the pandemic. I instantly had a vision of a special rainbow into which I would paint the names of all 135 carers using a tiny paintbrush in gouache. I also added doves, angels and stars too.





