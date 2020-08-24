Martin House Glitter Ball goes online

Please share the news











1 Share

BBC Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson will host an online evening of entertainment as Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People holds an Online Glitter Ball.

The ball – Martin House’s biggest annual fundraiser – usually takes place at Rudding Park, Harrogate, but has been reimagined as a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place on Friday 2nd October.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: We’re inviting our supporters for an evening of fun, which will include music, entertainment, a fantastic prize draw and the culmination of our auction. Whether you are in your ballgown or dressing gown, it’s a chance to enjoy a special evening which will support the children and young people who need the care of Martin House.

Guests will receive a recipe to create at home, along with recommended wine pairing from celebrity chef Nigel Barden, a regular on Simon Mayo’s Radio 2 and Scala Radio shows.

They will be encouraged to share photos of their dinner on social media, with Nigel choosing the best-looking dish on the night.

Antiques expert and TV regular Charles Hanson will host online between 8pm and 9pm, beaming into guests’ living rooms, encouraging them to take champagne selfies to help create a glitter ball picture mosaic on the Martin House website.

He will also introduce live music slots and special guests, take pledges for the Glitter Ball online auction, and ask guests to enter a prize draw to win a Cartier watch.

Sara added: We’re delighted Charles is able to join us to help make our Online Glitter Ball go with a swing.

The online auction, which launches on Friday 11th September, includes a range of luxury prizes such as Fortnum and Mason hampers, a diamond ring, designer handbags, meals out at top restaurants, and much more.

The auction is open to anyone, and bids can be made at the Martin House website right up until the end of the ball.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families. It includes respite stays, emergency and end of life care, and bereavement support.

Tickets cost £20 per person, available from www.martinhouse.org.uk/glitterball, which also has more details about the event.