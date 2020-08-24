Caffe Massarella comes to Harrogate

Please share the news











1 Share

Caffe Massarella has opened in Harrogate, part of the Next Store.

The business was started 150 years ago by Giovanni Massarella and is now run by the 4th and 5th generation of the family.

They have a number of locations within-stores throughout the UK, both as the Caffe Massarella and as Café Zest, Wild Mint Kitchen Café, Caffe Botanico and Angelica’s Tea & Cake.

The Meadowhall Caffe Massarell has worked well for them and become a popular a destination. Harrogate follows a similar format, selling quality Italian food and lighter bites. It’s within the Next Store, right in the Centre of town and part of the Victoria Centre.

The cafe is about high-quality Mediterranean food and puts an emphasis on quality and service.

Aiden Gambles is the new manager, moving up from Sheffield.

Aiden Gambles said: I have been with the company 9-years and was managing the Caffe Massarella, I started as a part-time Christmas-time chef and worked my way up to assistant manager at Caffe Massarella at Meadowhall, but I felt I needed to progress. I am relocating to Harrogate and looking forward to a nice change to where I lived. We were due to open in Harrogate and I was going to relocate, but then it was put on hold as lockdown happened. Harrogate is different to Meadowhall, where if the weather is bad Meadowhall will be busy, but with Harrogate the weather makes the town significantly quieter. We seem to get busy in the afternoon though.









