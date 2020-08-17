Harrogate Convention Centre to be a Nightingale Hospital until at least March 2021

Please share the news











The Harrogate Convention Centre will remain a Nightingale Hospital, despite the continued fall in hospital admissions and deaths due to Covid-19.

There were 4 deaths reported today attributed to Covid-19.

It will also have an impact on the local economy with the district losing out on around £50million/ year economic benefit due to the events centre.

Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: We have agreed to the NHS’s request to extend the contract due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the challenge of the current level of infections and potential for a second peak. The convention centre will continue in its role as a Nightingale hospital until 31 March but this will be reviewed on 1 October to assess if there is an ongoing need for the hospital. The events industry remains in lockdown until at least 1 October and, if there is a further rise in infections, it is unlikely we will be able to reopen anyway. I look forward to welcoming back our customers from the 1 April 2021 at the latest when Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall will reopen. We are very proud to support the NHS and the response to Covid-19 but we continue to lobby government at every level for a post-Nightingale recovery plan for the venue, and the Harrogate district.