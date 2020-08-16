Ripley Castle to host live outdoor concerts

Please share the news











A new event, Sounds in the Grounds, will be bringing four popular and internationally-renowned bands to the grounds of two of North Yorkshire’s most beautiful stately home.

Ripley has featured live music on numerous occasions. The Wanted, supported by Lawson, played to thousands in 2012. Since then they have had such acts as Jools Holland, Charlotte Church and The Last Night of the Proms.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, planning for these event has been more challenging. Both venues will mark out squares for groups to picnic in and watch the shows. Also greater attention has been put to the movement of people into and away from the events.

Sir Thomas Ingiliby, Ripley Castle, said: The orgnaisers are doing a great job, and the area will be marked out a little like a chess board – that will give spaces for groups of 2, 4 or 6 people and there will be lots of space for walking. The whole area creates a natural ampitheatre, as it slopes down to the lake and the back drop of Ripley Castle. Over the years we have seen some great acts perform and this promises to not disapoint. The parking will also be right next to the event, just a very short walk away and there will be a drop-off and pick-up system in operation too. It’s great to see an event at Ripley again and this is very much targetted at family audience – I’ll will be there!







With only two weeks to go, the bands are rehearsing, the parkland is mown and preparations are in full swing for the stage, lighting, sound and LED screens to be installed for the four Sounds in the Grounds concerts:

Beyond the Barricade features past principals from Les Miserables in the West End and on UK tour performing some of the best-loved songs from the world’s greatest musicals. Now in its 21st year, the critically acclaimed Beyond the Barricade has been delighting audiences around the world, from the Royal Albert Hall to Australia. They will be joined by special guest Lockie Chapman, a multi-platinum selling artist and former lead singer of The Overtones.

From London’s West End to Las Vegas, ABBA MANIA is the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute and has performed in over 30 countries around the world, delighting more than three million people over the last two decades. With platforms, flares and all the hits, this promises to be quite a party.

The Bootleg Beatles are celebrating 40 years since their debut on the West End stage, and are a regular favourite at Glastonbury. The world’s premier Beatles band continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time. Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed.

A Country Night in Nashville recreates the energy and atmosphere of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, in a true celebration of country music, with songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

The support act to every concert will be another Glastonbury sensation – the York-based New York Brass Band, performing a different repertoire every night, from jazz to 80s to current hits, kicking off what promises to be an evening of superb live entertainment.

The picnic patches will be defined by painted lines in the 1888-capacity grass arena within the grounds, with views of the stately home. They will be set out in alternating rows, of patches for two people, followed by a row of patches for four people, then for six people. The patches have been designed to be one metre apart within each row, with two-metre aisles between the rows.

Organiser James Cundall says: Sounds in the Grounds offers the opportunity to get together and enjoy a fun night of live music in a stunning setting in a socially distanced way. Whether you prefer the swinging 60s or showstoppers, platforms or cowboy boots, I hope we have something for everyone! Importantly it’s an opportunity for musicians and technicians to showcase their talent again after weeks of inactivity during lockdown. Visitors will need to bring their own chairs, and can bring a picnic, though we advise leaving tables at home for space reasons. For those who prefer to leave the hassle at home there will be food and drink stalls at both concert venues, offering delicious options.

Tickets for the four different concerts are on sale now and start at £59 (plus booking fees) for a standard picnic patch for two people. Tickets can be purchased at https://soundsinthegrounds.seetickets.com, and can also be purchased at our on-site box office on the day of the concerts. All Covid-19 guidance from the Government and Public Health England is continuously monitored and followed.

Looking back at 2012, The Wanted at Ripley Castle







Further Information

Sounds in the Grounds is not a drive-in event. Patrons will sit within picnic patches defined by painted lines in a 1888-capacity grass arena. The picnic patches are available in three sizes:

for two people – 1.5m wide x 1.5m deep

for four people – 2.0m wide x 1.5m deep

for six people – 2.5m wide x 2.0m deep

They will be set out one metre apart in alternating rows, with two-metre aisles between rows. Patrons should bring their own chairs and may bring a picnic, but are requested to leave tables at home. There will be food and beverages available to purchase at both venues.

About the Shows

BEYOND THE BARRICADE*

Enjoy the best-loved songs from the world’s greatest West End and Broadway musicals in a glittering concert. Starring past principal performers from Les Misérables in the West End and on tour, the blockbusting two-hour show features hit songs from The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Evita, Miss Saigon, Chicago, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, Come From Away and many others, with a spectacular finale from Les Misérables. Now in its 21st year, the critically acclaimed BEYOND THE BARRICADE has been delighting audiences around the world, from the Royal Albert Hall to Australia.

*With Guest Star – LOCKIE CHAPMAN

The man with the golden voice! Lockie is a multi-platinum selling artist and was a founding member and lead singer with hit band The Overtones. His rich baritone voice and Aussie sense of humour have earned him legions of fans over the years. Making his debut with Beyond the Barricade, Lockie will captivate audiences with showstopping songs.

ABBA MANIA

From London’s West End to Las Vegas, ABBA MANIA is the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute and has performed in over 30 countries around the world, delighting more than three million people over the last two decades. In an exhilarating two-hour recreation of ABBA’s last ever concert, ABBA MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the 70s and all the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the Swedish ‘Supergroup’, fully live with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects. ABBA MANIA is the perfect excuse to party, so dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favourite hits!

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES

Celebrating 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’, the world’s premier Beatles band continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time. Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and “inflection perfect” vocals. The Bootleg Beatles is an absolute must for Beatlemaniacs of all ages.

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE

The show all country music fans have been waiting for! Recreating the energy and atmosphere of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, A Country Night In Nashville takes you on a journey through the history of country music. With hits from its biggest stars both past and present, from Johnny Cash to Kenny Rogers, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Shania Twain, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

THE NEW YORK BRASS BAND

Hailing from the ancient streets of York, the New York Brass Band is a powerhouse 7-piece ensemble at the forefront of a funky brass revolution. With a repertoire that ranges from Marvin Gaye to George Michael, from Cee-Lo Green to Stevie Wonder, with some funky, gritty northern originals thrown in for good measure, nothing kicks a party into gear like the sound of a smokin’ New Orleans Mardi Gras Jazz Band! They pull in the crowds at Glastonbury and are sure to be a hit at Sounds in the Grounds too!

Times and Prices

Scampston Hall, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 8NG

Friday 28th August 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm Beyond the Barricade with Lockie Chapman

Saturday 29th August 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm ABBA MANIA

Sunday 30th August 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm The Bootleg Beatles

Monday 31st August 4.00pm Gates open

5.00pm New York Brass Band

6.30pm A Country Night in Nashville

Ripley Castle, Ripley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 3EA

Thursday 3rd Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm The Bootleg Beatles

Friday 4th Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm Beyond the Barricade with Lockie Chapman

Saturday 5th Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm ABBA MANIA

Sunday 6th September 4.00pm Gates open

5.00pm New York Brass Band

6.30pm A Country Night in Nashville

The concerts will finish at approximately 10.00pm (9.00pm on Monday 31st August and Sunday 6th September).

TICKET PRICES Premium (guaranteed location in the first six rows from front of stage) Prices in brackets include SEEtickets booking fees Standard (from row 7 onwards from front of stage) Prices in brackets include SEEtickets booking fees Picnic Patch for 2 people £79 (£88.88) £59 (£66.38) Picnic Patch for 4 people £158 (£177.75) £118 (£132.75) Picnic Patch for 6 people £237 (£266.63) £177 (£199.13)

Children aged three and over are welcome. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Tickets can be purchased at https://soundsinthegrounds.seetickets.com. Booking fees apply. Tickets will be available at the on-site box office, unless the concert has sold out. We recommend booking in advance.

There is ample free car parking at both venues.

Dogs are not allowed, with the exception of assistance dogs.

The concerts will go ahead in all weathers, unless it is deemed too dangerous. Umbrellas will not be permitted as they impede the view of other patrons, so visitors are advised to dress according to the weather conditions.

COVID-19 Information

All Public Health England COVID-19 guidance followed

Socially distanced queuing at the entrance, and have In and Out lanes. We will be operating a one-way system around the arena.

All the aisles will be 2m wide and there will be a 1m gap between picnic patches.

Visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitisers as they enter and leave the site, and are advised to wear face coverings at their discretion.

Mobile individual Portaloos which will be regularly cleaned.

Perspex screens will be in place at box office and food outlets, and card and contactless phone payments only will be used on site.

All staff will wear face coverings and regularly use hand gel.