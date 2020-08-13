Harrogate Ladies’ College celebrate A-level STEM Subject Success

Please share the news











Pupils at the all-girls school achieved top results across all subjects with 85% of grades at A*-C level. It was in the STEM subjects however that the girls truly excelled with over 75% of Physics and 50% of Chemistry and Further Maths students being awarded grades A*-A. The outstanding results achieved by the girls mean they will take up a number of highly impressive STEM subject University places including Medicine at Imperial, Physics at Birmingham and Natural Sciences at UCL.

In light of examinations being cancelled due to Covid-19, this year’s results along with all Secondary schools across the UK were graded based on the anticipated grade of a student as well as their classwork, homework, internal mock exams and assignments.

These results were then standardised by Government body Ofqual. Pupils received their results via email this morning and were invited to join a socially distanced gathering on the lawns of Harrogate Ladies’ College to celebrate and share in each other’s successes.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College said: We are enormously proud of the achievements of all our girls who have worked incredibly hard in these exceptional and challenging circumstances. As an all-girls school we make it our business to encourage the girls to be bold and brave in their subject choices away from fear of judgement or embarrassment. It is about empowering our girls to follow their own individual and unique path in the world and I’m delighted to see that so many of them have achieved so highly across such a breadth of subjects. Taking up prestigious University places to read Medicine, Natural Sciences, Dentistry, Drama and Physics to name but a few is a wonderful reflection of the girls’ commitment to following their passions. I would like to thank the girls for their hard work and dedication to their studies, and the resilience they have shown in such testing times – the teaching staff at Harrogate Ladies’ College and I are extremely proud of them all.