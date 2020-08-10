10,000 Angels on a Wing and a Prayer at Ripon Cathedral

Please share the news













Last Updated on 10 August 2020 at 3:14pm

Some 10,000 angels took flight at Ripon Cathedral this month – and are now suspended 50 feet above the nave in the stunning A Wing and a Prayer installation.

Around 24 volunteers helped raise a huge net – bearing the angels – high above the ancient pillars of the cathedral ahead of the opening of the exhibition on Saturday August 1st.

The public response has been incredible; the cathedral welcomed 500 visitors over the first weekend with many posting images and comments on social media:

Joan Priestley It is a really beautiful tribute absolutely stunning well done

Debbie Dickinson This is just so beautiful, what a wonderful tribute

Margaret Harrison What a beautiful, powerful, emotional tribute – amazing

Christine Ward This is absolutely beautiful, what a way to remember everyone we lost

The project was designed by the cathedral development team during lockdown as a way that Ripon Cathedral could support the local community through the coronavirus pandemic; each angel represents a thank you to our key workers or a prayer for a loved one.

Margaret Hammond, Development Manager said: We were overwhelmed by the number of volunteers wishing to get involved in the making of the 10,000 origami angels, they ranged from 3 years to 90 years old. Also, 300 school children from Ripon and the surrounding area created and decorated angels, some of which are on display together with the prayers that were sent in online. Our volunteers were so happy to help – not only with the making of the angels, but also when it came to hanging them – we had over 100 volunteers in total.

The funds raised from the angel installation are helping to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance – on the front line every day – responding to the people of Yorkshire. The money raised will also support the work of the cathedral. Both the YAA and the cathedral saw their income hit during lockdown.

The free exhibition is open every day until September 29 with a special service of thanksgiving on Sunday September 27, to celebrate the feast of St Michael and All Angels.

If you would like to be a part of Ripon Cathedral’s 10,000 angels, please visit https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/pray-for-our-angels/ or visit the cathedral during August and September to see the incredible work of the volunteers from the cathedral community and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

To donate your angel go to https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/12976