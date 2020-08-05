Yorkshire care company secures major new distribution facility

Please share the news













Last Updated on 5 August 2020 at 10:12am

Harrogate based CoreCare Global has leased a substantial 400,000 sq ft distribution centre off Junction 31 of the M62, in a deal brokered by Leeds property consultancy Gent Visick working alongside retained agents Carter Towler and Colliers International.

The cross-docked distribution facility, known as California 400, sits within a 20-acre site on Wakefield Europort. The site was acquired by Broadland Properties from Argos who occupied the facility until the beginning of July.

CoreCare Global was founded in 1972 and has grown into a global organisation, incorporating numerous product brands and companies. California 400 will now be used to support ongoing work that the company facilitates to the healthcare sector.

Tom Hulbert, from CoreCare Global, commented: As a direct result of increased business it was important that we expanded our distribution capability and wanted a secure, modern facility close to the national motorway network. California 400 ticks every box which made it the perfect base for us as we embark on our next phase of growth.

Daniel Walker, from Gent Visick, said: California 400 is a high quality facility and was one of Yorkshire’s largest, vacant distribution warehouses. It was an obvious target for CoreCare Global’s search. There’s no doubt that completing such a significant let, in less than a fortnight, highlights the scarcity in supply of quality buildings in the market and is a fantastic result for both Broadland Properties and the occupier.

Gidon Amar, from Broadland Properties, added: We are delighted to welcome CoreCare to California 400. Having received the enquiry in mid-July with occupation needed within two weeks, it goes to show what can be achieved when all parties are pulling in the same direction. Agreeing a letting of this size in such a timescale is excellent in any environment, not least during a pandemic. Credit goes to consultants, solicitors and the wider teams on both sides.

The offices of Gateley Legal, Leeds and Ward Hadaway, Newcastle acted for Broadland Properties and CoreCare respectively.