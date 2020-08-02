Roots & Fruits, fully open and they can serve you at the door!

Please share the news











Roots & Fruits on King Edwards Drive is fully open, offering home delivery, a fully open shop, and they can serve you at the door if you can’t or don’t wish to wear a face mask.

The need to wear a mask while shopping has clearly divided people. Many people that can’t wear masks are saying they are being unfairly vilified while shopping, subject to comments or being sworn at – this gives a welcome further option.

The business is run by Julia Corbett and Jim Sore, they took over the business a few years ago.

Jim Sore said: We want people to know that we are open and would love to see them. The shop is full stocked, and we are doing home deliveries and the shop is open. People can browse inside or if they don’t have a mask, we will serve them at the door.

Inside they are taking all the required precautions, with things like hand sanitizer.

See https://www.rootsandfruitsharrogate.co.uk/ for details or online ordering.






