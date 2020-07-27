St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church welcomes worshippers again

Please share the news











Last Updated on 27 July 2020 at 8:15pm

Mass is again being celebrated at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church, Ripon, every weekend and each weekday apart from Mondays. Times are:

Saturdays, 9.30am and, Vigil, 5.30pm; Sundays 9am and 10.30am. Weekday Masses are at 9.30am (Tuesdays 9am). Worshippers wishing to attend the Vigil or Sunday Masses, unless they have already done so, should email their choice of time to stwilfridripon@gmail.com

This is to help to meet Government Covid-19 distancing guidance.

Hand sanitisers are in place at the church entrance in Coltsgate Hill and all entering are asked to ensure they have no Covid-19 symptoms or are awaiting test results. Also, they should not have been in contact with anyone suffering from the virus or, including themselves, been abroad in the previous 14 days.

Parish priest Canon Ian Smith said: We look forward to welcoming parishioners and visitors to our celebrations. Anyone without email access can ring me on 01765 279263 with their name and telephone number to say when they’d like to attend.