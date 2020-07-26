Fatal collision near Kilnsey, 52-year-old biker dies

Please share the news













Last Updated on 26 July 2020 at 5:24pm

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fatal collision which happened near Kilnsey.

It happened on the B6160, approximately a mile north of Kilnsey, at around 12.50pm on Sunday 26 July 2020. It involved a black and white motorbike that was travelling from Kilnsey towards Kettlewell.

Sadly, the 52 year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation team at MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200127821

The road remains partly closed to allow emergency services to respond.