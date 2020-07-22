Wetherby Services to be upgraded with new accessible ‘Changing Places’ toilets

Please share the news













Last Updated on 22 July 2020 at 6:33pm

Part of £1.27m funding package to boost accessible facilities across England, more than 250,000 severely disabled people and their carers across England will soon benefit from upgraded facilities at service stations, thanks to new funding announced by Transport Accessibility.

The Department for Transport, in partnership with Muscular Dystrophy UK, is giving £160,300 to service station operators to build five well-equipped “Changing Places” toilet facilities for travellers with complex accessibility needs.

Standard accessible toilets do not provide changing benches or hoists, and most are too small to accommodate more than one person. Thousands of people with disabilities cannot use these types of facilities, and need support from one or two carers to use the toilet or to have their continence pad changed.

Each Changing Places toilet is the size of a standard car-parking space, and includes additional equipment.

The service stations which have received funding for Yorkshire are:

Doncaster Northbound

Leeming Bar

Wetherby

Woolley Edge Northbound

Woolley Edge Southbound

Transport Accessibility Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: It is hard to overstate the importance of something as simple as an accessible area for the over 250,000 people nationwide who have a severe disability. I want everyone to have the confidence to travel by any means so it is incredibly important to work with Muscular Dystrophy UK to provide Changing Places facilities at the majority of service stations in England, including five in Yorkshire.

This funding for Yorkshire is just one part of a £1.27m funding package to boost the installation of 37 more changing places at service stations across England, giving more and more people with complex needs the confidence to travel by road as restrictions ease.

This latest round will ensure that 87 of England’s 118 service stations will be set to have a fully accessible Changing Places toilet by the early 2020s.

Rob Burley, Director of Campaigns, Care and Support at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: We’re delighted that these five service stations across Yorkshire have been successful in applying for funding for a Changing Places toilet. Many disabled people travel by car to get from A to B, and knowing a Changing Places toilet is available en route will be invaluable. None of this would have been possible without the hard work of our wonderful campaigners like Zack. Thanks to everyone working together, we have taken a big step towards ensuring Changing Places toilets will be more widely available to everyone who needs them and tackling the exclusion people face.

Zack Kerr, Changing Places campaigner, said: This is nothing short of life changing for a quarter of a million people like me in the UK. With these new Changing Places facilities on our motorway network, we will have far more choice of places we can travel to without having to worry about needing the toilet and having to go back home.

Ceri Davies, Zack Kerr’s stepdad, said: The provision of Changing Places enables and encourages families, friends and carers to go out and about on day trips and holidays without the uncertainty and worry of discovering there are no accessible toilet facilities available. Everyone, regardless of age or ability, should be confident of the provision of appropriate, hygienic and accessible toilet facilities which they can use safely and with dignity.

Changing Places toilets are larger than standard accessible toilets, and have equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers.

There are more than 1,400 Changing Places toilets in the UK, up from just 140 in 2007, but the government is investing more in these facilities to support the more than quarter of a million people who need them across the UK.