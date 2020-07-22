Ripon McDonald’s opens for dine-in

Please share the news











22 July 2020

Following a successful pilot, McDonald’s will reopen dine-in areas from today, Wednesday 22nd July, across the UK (excluding Wales, where eat-in is restricted). This follows the reopening for takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery over the past seven weeks.

Around 700 restaurants will reopen for dine-in with customers able to enjoy their McDonald’s favourites inside the restaurant.

Social distancing measures will be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside. When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe. Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage or visiting that webpage directly with the URL details provided on each table. Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).

These measures are on top of the existing steps in place to help protect customers, employees and delivery partner couriers:

Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

Fewer people on each shift

Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible

Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, offering 50% off dine-in bills, up to £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August. Further details will be shared on the website and via the My McDonald’s app with which restaurants are taking part.