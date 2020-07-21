The Dog Spa opens in Harrogate

Please share the news











Last Updated on 21 July 2020 at 8:25am

Holly Hamp has this week opened the Dog Spa in Harrogate.

Holly has worked with dogs for many years – she originally lived in Watford, but then moved to Huddersfield to work with the Dogs Trust as a trainer.

Holly said: I mostrecenlty worked with the Dogs Trust offering affordable training for dogs. The move to Harrogate made a lot of sense as I had family in the area and it is a great location to open a business. I have always wanted to run my own business and it is much in the family to do that – my mother runs Samantha Hamp Beauty and Skincare in the town.







Holly believes that visiting a Dog Spa is also part of the socialisation for your dog and that socialisation is more than them just meeting other dogs.

Holly said: I love working with puppies and it is important to get them used to different environments. The work with the Dogs Trust, and before, was a great grounding and allowed me to learn so much about dogs, this is now a move into a different area of dog care. We are also seeing a real surge of people buying dogs and that is reflected with the demand many groomers are seeing. I am really pleased at the number of pre-booked appointments for the opening week. I offer a range of services from puppy grooming to a full groom for your pet. Dogs are not cages, and I typically work to a 2-hour time slot.

Holly started her career in 2013, working with domestic and exotic animal organisations in the UK and abroad, these included work for the UK Wolf Conservation Trust, Junquillal Sea Turtle Conservation and the National Animal Welfare Trust.

She worked for a small charity, Stokenchurch Dog Rescue, before moving to the Dogs Trust in Huddersfield and has gained a 2-year Level 3 diploma in Animal Care and Management.

See https://www.thedogspaharrogate.co.uk/

Sykes Grove, Harrogate (off Skipton Road, near to New Park School)

