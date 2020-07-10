Thought Bubble & Comic-Con International Team Up For Online Events

Please share the news













Thought Bubble Festival and Comic-Con International have announced a team-up to deliver content at their respective events this year starting with Comic-Con@Home, taking place from the 22nd-26th July 2020.

The beloved UK convention and the ground breaking, world-renowned Comic-Con are coming together for the first time through a shared passion and belief that the medium of comics can be used as a powerful educational and outreach tool, the two organisations will work together to amplify and build on each other’s separate work and bring comics to new and more diverse audiences in the UK and US.

COMIC-CON@HOME 22nd – 26th JULY 2020

THOUGHT BUBBLE DIGITAL COMIC CON 14th – 15th NOVEMBER 2020

This team-up sees the comic industry’s biggest name join with a treasured champion of independent creators and will begin at the upcoming and highly anticipated ‘Comic-Con@Home’ with ‘Thought Bubble & Comic-Con@Home: Tula Lotay in Conversation’ where Comic-Con International’s Laura Jones will interview Lisa Wood aka artist Tula Lotay (Supreme Blue Rose, The Wicked + The Divine, All Star Batman) and founder of Thought Bubble about how she got started in the industry, how and why she created Thought Bubble, and how Thought Bubble and Comic-Con International will work together in the coming months.

Later in the year Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival, will join Comic-Con International in heading online for their November dates with a number of exciting events, partners, guests and more to announce very soon.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Manager, said: Having San Diego Comic Con, such a huge name in the comics industry, team up with Thought Bubble is really exciting! The SDCC and Thought Bubble teams are really like-minded, we both pride ourselves on our educational programme and theirs is looking exceptional this year! This collaboration means we can reach so many more comic fans and budding creators. It’s really awesome. We can’t wait to show you all.







David Glanzer, CCI’s Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, said: The affiliation of Thought Bubble and Comic-Con was an idea too good to pass up. The thought of teaming up with such a well-respected organization is exciting on so many levels, chief among them is how fans will benefit from the proposed programming. Their reputation, their dedication and their execution of events that highlight the very best of comics art was a natural fit as we team up, from both sides of the Atlantic, to highlight new and exciting aspects of this popular medium.

Press Quotes For Thought Bubble:

“The highlight of the year for comic, animation, games and film fans across Yorkshire and beyond.” – The Big Issue

“So many cool guests! We got up to some really cool stuff” – What Culture

“this is a weekend in the comics calendar that is as much about the people attending as their chosen art form and that sense of comics community was evident throughout” – Broken Frontier