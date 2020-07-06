HBC say “incredible effort” put in by hospitality sector for weekend reopening

Last Updated on
Harrogate Borough Council have acknowledged and paid credit to the hospitality sector for the amount of work that was put in prior to the opening at the weekend.
A spokesman for Harrogate Borough Council said:
On the whole, hospitality businesses across the district made an incredible effort to prepare themselves for reopening and to comply with government guidance.
Small, independent businesses in particular had excellent measures in place.
We are grateful for the fantastic support we had from North Yorkshire Police over the weekend. Our joint patrols with officers worked well.
We know businesses affected by the coronavirus are keen to trade, but our message to them – and their customers – is we are not yet back to normal.
While it was good to see pubs and restaurants open again, we need everyone to follow the social distancing rules if we are to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Simon Cotton, Managing Director, HRH Group (Yorkhire Hotel, Fat Badger & White Hart), said:We were really pleased with how the weekend unfolded with both positive feedback from our customers and also our staff about how safe they felt and appreciative of the steps and lengths we have gone to, to keep everyone as safe as possible.The track and trace system has worked very well with good recorded numbers of visitors happy to supply their details in case of any outbreak being recorded at any point.I’d like to thank both our customers and staff for managing the opening weekend so well, but also remind people that this is a long term issue and we will need to keep on our guard at all times and not let the rules we have in place slip as the days and weeks go by.