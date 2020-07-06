HBC say “incredible effort” put in by hospitality sector for weekend reopening

Last Updated on 6 July 2020 at 8:47pm

Harrogate Borough Council have acknowledged and paid credit to the hospitality sector for the amount of work that was put in prior to the opening at the weekend.

A spokesman for Harrogate Borough Council said:

On the whole, hospitality businesses across the district made an incredible effort to prepare themselves for reopening and to comply with government guidance.

Small, independent businesses in particular had excellent measures in place.

We are grateful for the fantastic support we had from North Yorkshire Police over the weekend. Our joint patrols with officers worked well.

We know businesses affected by the coronavirus are keen to trade, but our message to them – and their customers – is we are not yet back to normal.

While it was good to see pubs and restaurants open again, we need everyone to follow the social distancing rules if we are to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases.