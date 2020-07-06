Harrogate – London weekday LNER services resume

Please share the news











Harrogate – London weekday services resume on Monday 6 July 2020.

This uplift will also see LNER reintroduce all the weekday Sunderland, Harrogate, Skipton and Bradford services, as well as the extra Bradford return service we had planned to first introduce in May.

This is good news for Harrogate businesses and residents.

The temporary timetable will see LNER run more than 75% of its usual weekday timetable, including most of its peak services, with weekend services remaining at around 65% for the time-being, as it gradually increases services helping customers and colleagues to travel safely in a socially distanced way.

LNER is operating a reservation only approach to ensure customers stay at a safe distance. Customers are allocated a socially distanced seat. To help protect others, face coverings should be worn in stations and onboard trains.

For everyone’s safety, our onboard ventilation systems are providing a continuing supply of fresh air, with the air cycled very six minutes on all our trains.

Enhanced cleaning is continuing to take place both on stations and onboard trains , with teams using both disinfectant and long-lasting virucidal fog. Many of these measures are shown in the attached B-roll material.