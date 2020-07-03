Chalmers and Elder open their first salon

Please share the news













Last Updated on 3 July 2020 at 9:38pm

A chance conversation about tax returns in February this year turned into a lifelong dream for Clare Chalmers and Debbie Elder.

Having known each other from hairdressing and latterly tax return filing, they set out their vision and together.

Debbie Elder said: It made sense to explore a business venture – to bring to Harrogate a fresh, modern and creative space with exceptional client service – where everyone is welcome.

Chalmers and Elder Hairdressing and Treatments is situated at 26c East Parade, Harrogate.

The building was formally an office and then stood empty for a while.

Clare said: Upon viewing we knew it was perfect for our Salon. The lease was signed in May 2020, and in the middle of Covid-19 lockdown but our vision and belief in what we wanted to achieve outweighed any economic doubts.

They set to work straightaway transforming the grey, blank space into something to wow.

Debbie said: We’ve been very lucky to have Jonathan Palmer working with us from Lanyon Interiors – his vision worked seamlessly with ours in bringing the salon to life, his input has been invaluable even to reining us in from any expensive impulse buying! We’ve surprised ourselves with how resourceful we have been in getting the salon ready, calling on our sparkie friends, plumbers, and even metal fabricators who made our beautiful bespoke section consoles.







Clare is an established hairdresser in Harrogate, and is well known and respected in the industry having worked at several large successful salons in Harrogate and Wetherby.

Clare said: After 22 years hairdressing the time has never felt so right for me to own my own salon, my own brand and to share with my clients my space and my vision for now and the future.



In comparison, Debbie is pretty new to the Harrogate hairdressing community, having spent 15 years working for a Big 4 Accountancy firm in Leeds.

Debbie said: Reaching 40, I knew the time was right for me to leave the Big 4, I loved my time in Leeds and the multi-national client accounts I managed but it wasn’t fulfilling me any more – I wanted to be a hairdresser, to explore my creative side and to bring to Harrogate a fresh, adaptable client focused service.



The salon has a post lock down service menu complimenting its full client specific service menu.

In addition the salon also specialises in Premium Hair Extension services.

For further information, please visit their website: www.chalmersandelder.co.uk facebook and instagram or call the salon on: 01423 564925.