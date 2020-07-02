Joseph Ferraro on reopening a busy hair salon following lockdown

Last Updated on 2 July 2020 at 6:47pm

Joseph Ferraro has hair salons on the Leeds road and Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate.

Joseph Ferraro said:

We closed on the 21 March, and we are now planning to re-open on the 6 July.

We have initially been working through the appointments we cancelled during the first week of being closed and then running a waiting list. But we are now booked-up into August.

We are running a split team that will be working alternate days, but over a full 7-days and extended hours. That means staff members work one-day on and one-day off.

The way we are working with people has changed. We are asking people to turn up just in time for their appointment, to bring their own magazines and we won’t be giving tea or coffee.

We haven’t installed perspex screens in front of reception – people can pay contactless from the chair, and we wanted to be sensible with the measures we introduced.

In the salon we have space to have 3 chairs on the ground floor and 2 on the floor below, that gives plenty of social distancing with not all the chairs in use. In-line with guidance, the staff will be wearing visors and masks.

We will also be using single-use, biodegradable towels and gowns, but not charging anything additional for this. We thought it is a cost that the business should absorb.