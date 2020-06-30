New chief executive joins TEWV

Please share the news













Last Updated on 30 June 2020 at 5:04pm

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) has this week welcomed Brent Kilmurray as its new Chief Executive.

Brent brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked for almost 20 years in a range of senior strategic and operational roles across the NHS.

Prior to joining TEWV, he was Chief Executive at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Brent Kilmurray said: I’m delighted to have joined Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust as Chief Executive. Over the coming weeks and months I’m really looking forward to working closely with service users, carers, partners, staff and the Board to help shape the future direction of the organisation. We’ve got a great opportunity to build on what the Trust has already achieved, to focus on how we can continually improve and to ultimately deliver the best possible care for our service users and their carers.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) was formed in April 2006 and was authorised as a foundation trust on 1 July 2008. The Trust provides mental health and learning disability services for the people of County Durham, Tees Valley, York and most of North Yorkshire. It also provides a range of specialist mental health and learning disability services to other parts of northern England.