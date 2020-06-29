White Mini Cooper collides with telecoms box, can you help with information ?

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 4:59pm

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a collision which happened on Leeds Road in Harrogate.

The incident occurred at 1.20am on Friday 26 June and involved a Mini Cooper Estate S in white, which collided with a green telecommunications box.

The vehicle caused significant damage to the telecommunications box and the driver left the scene without reporting the incident.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and also help to identify the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

A 19 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 587. You can also email matthew.bulmer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200107118.