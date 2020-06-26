Paper Waits release ‘Kintsukuroi’

Please share the news













Last Updated on 26 June 2020 at 9:41pm

The Paper Waits are a songwriting duo from Harrogate.

Formed five years ago when Rufus invited Ellie to an open mic he was running at Henshaws Arts and Crafts centre. They have gradually built up their profile and are currently busy recording their repertoire of songs at Homefire studios.

Drawing on influences that span from the trip hop era of Portishead to the folk roots Iron & Wine, they blend moody vocal harmonies and evocative lyrics with intricate acoustic guitar parts.

Contours their first release of 2020 which followed the well-received debut EP, “Perfect Storm” was named record of the week by BBC introducing in York and North Yorkshire.

“Two voices that were made to blend in to one…Rufus and Ellie effortlessly weave their lyrics and melodies into beautiful short stories which you never want to end.” Jericho Keys, BBC Music Introducing Last year saw them perform at Live at Leeds festival, and they had hoped to be playing at a number of similarly high profile events this Summer.

Their new single ‘Kintsukuroi’ is a story based on a Japanese form of pottery that repairs broken pieces of pottery and makes them more beautiful than they were in the first place. It is a story of hope that seems relevant in these strange times as we are all left looking for positives as we come to terms with our ‘new normal’

To download see https://ditto.fm/kintsukuroi-the-paper-waits