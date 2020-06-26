Harrogate Colleges announces three new courses

Please share the news













Harrogate College has announced three innovative commercial courses ahead of the new academic year.

The latest courses include: Business Support: Maintaining Business Compliance, Empowering Leaders, and Business Support: Remote Working.

With the distinctive rise of e-learning, where teaching is undertaken remotely and on digital platforms, people who have been furloughed or made redundant are being encouraged to develop their skills online.

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, said: One of the outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic is that people have embraced innovative ways of studying as a result of remote working and we are pleased to be offering these learning opportunities, which will allow students to learn new, or develop existing skills through flexible and convenient online learning. The current situation highlights the importance of online and digital modes of delivering learning and training and we want to support businesses in the district to help their employees upskill and improve their future employment prospects.

All courses are industry recognised qualifications, allowing continued professional development (CPD) to upskill staff, ensuring that businesses benefit from a high performing workforce.

The Empowering Leaders programme will focus on the ways organisations operate, the application of management and leadership approaches, and how management approaches can lead to improved performance.

The Business Support: Maintaining Business Compliance programme is aimed at food handlers, or those responsible for managing food handlers, and will provide an awareness of the legal responsibilities and controls in relation to the 14 regulated allergens.

For more information about the courses, visit the website.