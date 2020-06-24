Harrogate McDonalds re-opens for takeaway

Please share the news











Last Updated on 24 June 2020 at 4:15pm

The Cambridge Road, McDonald’s in Harrogate reopened for walk-in takeaway with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe. This follows a successful pilot in June.

With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer.

To see the reduced menu

To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants:

In order to help serve customers safely for takeaway:

McDonald’s will provide clear signposting and floor-markings to create a one-way system around restaurants for customers and delivery partner couriers, where possible.

A limited number of people will be allowed inside restaurants to help customers and employees adhere to social distancing – this will vary depending upon the restaurant size and layout.

Customers will be welcomed inside when a space becomes available and will be asked to sanitise their hands at cleaning stations that have been introduced in all restaurants.

There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes. Customers can also order via the My McDonald’s app.

Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will remain closed.

Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed.

With dining areas closed, recycling points will also remain closed. The large majority of McDonald’s packaging can be recycled, and customers are encouraged to dispose of their litter responsibly and recycle wherever possible when they get home.

To help protect employees and other customers, McDonald’s asks their customers not to visit if they feel unwell.

These measures are on top of those already introduced to reopened Drive-thru and McDelivery restaurants:

Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings.

Restaurants will return with fewer people on each shift, serving a reduced menu* over reduced hours (11am-10pm).

Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods and cap their spend at £25 wherever possible.

McDonald’s will continue to encourage the use of the My McDonald’s App to view the menu, order and pay before arrival.

As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience. Customers are reminded to adhere to the guidance from the government and health authorities, especially if queuing outside restaurants before there is space to enter.

On 24 June, more than 200 McDonald’s restaurants will have reopened in the UK and Ireland for takeaway, joining over 1000 restaurants now open for Drive Thru or McDelivery.. Restaurants that have reopened can be found via the McDonald’s restaurant locator here.