Reaction to easing of lockdown restrictions at holiday parks

Last Updated on 23 June 2020 at 6:46pm

The Government announced today that lockdown restrictions are to be eased next month, allowing holiday parks to re-open from 4 July 2020.

Phil Brierley, the director of York House Leisure, said:

We’ve been waiting for this news for a long time. Our holiday homeowners have been desperate to visit their caravans and lodges, and we’re delighted that they will be able to enjoy the rest of the summer at our parks.

The past three months have been extremely tough after we had to close all our sites on March 23rd, and we’ve been working hard since then in readiness for re-opening. We’ve implemented stringent procedures to ensure our parks are thoroughly safe for our guests and staff when we re-open. All our holiday parks have wide open spaces and our self-contained caravans and lodges stand at least six metres apart, so we’ve felt for a while that we would be able to re-open safely.

We are so grateful for all the support, patience and understanding we’ve received from all our home owners. We’d also like to say a huge thank you to our local MPs, particularly Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, for their help in highlighting our concerns and bringing about an easing of lockdown measures.