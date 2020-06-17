Two arrests after £10k cash found in car driving near Boroughbridge

Please share the news













Last Updated on 17 June 2020 at 10:49am

This is the moment North Yorkshire Police officers stopped a car driving through the county – and discovered thousands of pounds of cash inside.

On Saturday 13 June, at about 7.30pm, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit and Roads Policing Group located a suspicious vehicle on the A1(M) southbound at junction 48, near Boroughbridge.

They followed the Mercedes C200 and brought it to a stop south of junction 44 at Bramham.

About £10,000 in cash was found inside the vehicle.

Officers carried out a roadside drug wipe on the driver, a 60-year-old man, and he was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and money laundering.

He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, and released under investigation while enquiries continue into the suspected money laundering.

Meanwhile, a second car travelling near the Mercedes, a VW Golf, left the motorway at junction 46. Officers located it at the service area there.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession of cannabis and money laundering. He has been charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, received a cannabis warning for possession of cannabis, and released under investigation while enquiries continue into the suspected money laundering.

Both vehicles were seized for further examination.