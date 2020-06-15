The Harrogate Bus Company adopts new face coverings measures

Please share the news











Last Updated on 15 June 2020 at 6:16pm

Colourful coverings for faces and buses as bus operator adopts new measures on public transport.

As buses across the country adopt new Government instructions to wear face coverings when using public transport introduced from today (Monday 15 June 2020), bus operator The Harrogate Bus Company is making it easy to buy one – and help NHS charities at the same time.

A specially designed face covering featuring all the colours of parent company Transdev’s bus services across the North is going on sale for just £2.50 – with all the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together, supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients nationwide.

Transdev is also giving away 250 of the colourful coverings to key workers who've been riding its buses to get to work throughout the lockdown – to claim, email: keyworker@transdevbus.co.uk with either your bus pass number, or the email address registered to your mobile ticket account.







The Harrogate Bus Company’s CEO Alex Hornby said: The latest Government guidance is a simple ‘ask’ of our customers, so everyone can travel with peace of mind. Our buses are clean, safe and ready to go, and we want everyone to travel in comfort and confidence. Several of our buses also now have ‘coverings’ of their own, right up front where everyone can see them – like our customers, we’re putting our best face on. We’ve always set out to make our buses places people want to be seen, and the same unique touch of style we’ve become famous for has gone into creating unique face coverings, which will be available to our customers from today at our travel shop in Harrogate Bus Station.

A two-minute video, filmed on location in the North of England, is also helping to dispel any customer concerns about using buses now that lockdown restrictions have begun to ease.

Transdev’s new film, titled “See From The Eyes Of A Customer – We’re Clean, Safe and Ready To Go” is now live online on YouTube here:

Although the Government has said the benefits of wearing facecoervring on public transport are limited, they have given guidance on who doesn’t have to wear a face covering on public transport – this includes:

Babies and children under 11 years old

People with breathing difficulties

Those with some physical, mental or sensory conditions who would not be able to put on a covering or may not understand the need to wear one, or who would be impaired by a covering, including those who rely on lip reading

Carers travelling with someone who would find communication with a face covering in place difficult

Any customers on dedicated school bus services