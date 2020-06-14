Harrogate company launches new home office

Please share the news











14 June 2020

A Harrogate Company has launched an innovative and stylish garden office to the market – Anthropod GO!

Anthropods is a young glamping pod and modular building company based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. All design and manufacturing is undertaken in Harrogate.

The Company has already achieved export success and has been nominated by the IOD for an Innovation award in 2020.

The Anthropod GO! Garden Office brings a fresh new perspective to home working and extra household accommodation. It is a less costly and hassle free option than a house extension or a ‘souped up’ garden shed. GO! is a moveable asset and can go with you if you move house.

It comes fully fitted with a built-in work desk, storage, filing and wardrobe spaces, a tea and coffee preparation area, plenty of electric sockets and optional extras of easy chairs, bluetooth speakers, tables and a pull-out sofa double bed to relax or provide additional sleeping accommodation.

The company was formed in 2018 by Rik Currie, CEO and brains behind the designs.

Rik is a qualified industrial designer who designed the double-decker trains you see on Netherlands railways.

Douglas Adamson manages investors, customer relations and marketing.

Douglas said: We are a very small start up and have had some success in selling pods into the Netherlands and the UK. We are currently negotiating a deal to distribute our products in the Gulf states and hope to move to larger premises in 2021. Our main business is building up-market pods for the glamping sector who are looking for products that command a higher occupancy price and are different to anything on the market.

The funky, minimalist Scandi interior offers a harmonious refuge to work in stylish surroundings with plenty of windows to observe the natural world.







GO! is green and uses only timber from sustainable sources that requires no maintenance, and features a special insulated lining made from recycled plastic bottles. It is fully equipped for all year around usage with electric or gas heating plus a wood burning stove option if preferred. They have a 3-year warranty and an anticipated life span of 25 years plus.

Featuring special modular legs, a key feature of every Anthropod, which enables location on uneven ground or where there is water run-off. GO! avoids expensive excavations and ground works as it only requires 4 x 1 metre square pads for the legs to sit on.

Douglas added: We have IP design rights across most of the globe We are embarking on crowdfunding campaign with Crowdcube to raise more capital to expand. We sell our pods to country landowners, farmers looking to diversify, wedding venues, park operators, hoteliers and pubs wanting additional bed space. Designing a pod for the burgeoning home office market is a no brainer right now with many people having already gained a taste for home working. The products are designed and manufactured here in Harrogate. We are both local, Rik lives in Knaresborough and I am from Harrogate.

GO! Garden offices fall under Permitted Planning Regulations and only carries 5% vat, Cost: £27.5k + vat, + transport and installation.

www.anthropods.co.uk/Go