More shops set to open in Harrogate’s Victoria Centre

Last Updated on 9 June 2020 at 9:30am

Following the recent government update, non-essential retail will be able to re-open at Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate from Monday 15th June 2020.

The centre management team have taken every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and visitors when they are able to welcome them back. This includes introducing additional cleaning and hygiene measures on site, asking visitors to comply with physical distancing rules at all times, increased signage and way finding throughout the centre, and introducing queue-management where necessary.

Stores including WH Smith, Post Office, Poundland and Grape Tree are already fully open to the public and have introduced measures to provide physical distancing and enhanced hygiene standards.

James White, Centre Manager of Victoria Shopping Centre said: More stores are expected to open on 15th June, but it is anticipated that store reopenings will take a phased approach with some stores taking a few extra days after that to fully re-open. Victoria Shopping Centre will keep an up-to-date list of the store openings, opening times and additional useful information for visitors on the website.

Food shops, cafes and restaurants such as Starbucks and Eats 2 Go are offering take-away/delivery services only. It is not yet known when they will be able to fully re-open to customers and offer eat-in dining, but this will be in-line with the latest government advice.

Shoppers are urged to check the centre website www.victoriashoppingcentre.com before travelling for all the latest news, or follow Victoria Shopping Centre Harrogate on Facebook to be the first to hear any updates.