North Yorkshire’s adult learners make a huge success of online courses

Last Updated on 6 June 2020 at 9:42am

North Yorkshire’s Adult Learning and Skills Service is reflecting on its great success and response to changes to its delivery during Covid-19, after hundreds of learners signed up to its new online courses.

The service moved many of its courses online when restrictions were imposed and it could no longer provide face to face learning opportunities.

Since 1 March, there have been 532 new enrolments across the county. There are currently 1,754 learners actively engaged with blended and online learning, and many of these are ready to transition to their next learning challenge.

During June, nearly 200 learners will be working their way through their essential qualifications via the functional skills Maths and English pathway. These fundamental qualifications will be highly beneficial for their future careers.

In addition, 20 new courses have been added to the Adult Learning portfolio, including: mindfulness for everyday life; summer dress making; photography for beginners and British Sign language courses. Many of these courses are free and the team can provide information, advice and guidance on funding options for advanced learning options, for example Advanced Learner Loans.

Stephanie Herron, who completed a Supporting Teaching and Learning Course in May, said: Communicating in this way is just as effective as learning face to face. Even though it was all done on the laptop I have still had clear and informative support throughout, a fantastic tutor and I think anyone who learns with the service would find the course interesting and know they have the support in person or over the Internet.

The Personalised Learning team have been offering support and lessons for young people who have an Education, Health and Care plan (EHCP) and will be opening Personalised Learning hubs in June in line with government guidelines.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: We are pleased to hear how popular the online classes have been and would like to thank the service for adapting so quickly during these unprecedented times. We have had really positive feedback from our learners who have been happy with the format of our online courses and the support they are receiving from our dedicated staff who have been going the extra mile to provide the best service.

To view all Adult Learning courses and to enrol visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/adult-education-and-training-courses