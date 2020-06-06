Auction of important collection of paintings and antiques from the private family collection at Harewood

Please share the news













Last Updated on 6 June 2020 at 10:24am

An important collection of paintings and antiques from the private family collection at Harewood House, Leeds, one of Britain’s grandest Stately Homes, that we will be selling at auction this month.

Following the death of the Dowager Countess of Harewood in 2018, Duggleby Stephenson of York have been instructed to sell a collection of items from her private apartments at auction.

This comprises over £20,000 worth of paintings from the 18th-20th century, as well as some important architectural pieces and ceramics.

These items will be sold in our Antiques, Fine Art, Interiors & Collectors sale on Friday 19 June.

Included are some pieces that have been stored at the House and are now being sold by Lord and Lady Harewood’s Charitable Settlement. These comprise some early Victorian architectural brackets and wall pendants which were supplied under the direction of the architect Sir Charles Barry for the Gallery at the house circa 1845.

When the Gallery was restored to its original 18th century design in 1989 they were placed in storage.

These 5 lots are estimated at £5,000-£8,000 and the proceeds will support conservation work by Harewood House Trust, an educational charity established in 1986.

The pictures cover the period from the 18th century, through the 19th century and into the 20th with modern British works. These include a set design by John Piper for Don Giovanni at Glyndebourne in 1951 estimated at £5,000-£8,000 Earlier works include a pair of oils by a follower of the Venetian artist, Pietro Longhi, at £3,000-£5,000.

Also in the auction are a group of 13 lots consigned by a Lady of Title and include a pair of rare 18th century Naples figures by Filippo Tagliolini at £1,000-£1,500, a group of 18th and 19th Century Meissen figures in 7 lots and a good 18th century Chinese cloisonné vase estimated at £1,000-£1,500.

Andrew McMillan, Senior Valuer and Auctioneer at Duggleby Stephenson, who will be selling all the items: We are excited and privileged to be able to offer an important selection of items from the private apartments at Harewood House, which has already been attracting interest internationally, as far as the USA, Australia and India. Especially interesting are the five lots of architectural brackets and wall pendants that were designed specifically for the Gallery at the house around 1845, and where they hung for over a hundred years.

See https://www.dugglebystephenson.com/auctions/harewood-house.aspx