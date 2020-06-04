Harrogate BID pay for the town centre to be jet-washed

Please share the news













Last Updated on 4 June 2020 at 1:24pm

A deep clean of Harrogate town centre is due to begin from Monday, 8 June 2020.

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) has appointed Yorkshire-based UK Nationwide Cleaning Services for the work.

The four-year contract will see the company power washing pavements and street furniture in the town centre of Harrogate.

The work will be undertaken at night and will take approximately two weeks to complete.

Harrogate BID Interim Manager Simon Kent said: Following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Harrogate BID is now beginning to deliver the objectives set out in the business plan. In a recent survey of the town centre businesses, the vast majority of those who responded said their number one priority was a deep clean. I’m delighted to say that we are now just days away from fulfilling this. We have awarded this contract to UK Nationwide Cleaning Services. The company is no stranger to this type of work, as they already work with BIDs across the UK. From next week, life will slowly start to get back to normal, and we want Harrogate to look superb. The deep cleaning will be a major fact in helping us achieving this.