Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) charity asks for help with community fund appeal

Last Updated on 3 June 2020 at 4:59pm

The Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) charity is appealing to the public and Aviva employees to back their online Aviva Community Fund appeal page to raise vital funds for the charity’s Covid-19 response work.

Under the crowdfunder scheme, the charity seeks to raise £2,000 to help pay towards its ‘Here to HELP’ service. This front line service assists local people who are self-isolating or shielding family members. To date, the charity’s 250 strong volunteer force has assisted with over 1,200 tasks, which include practical help with shopping, picking up prescriptions, as well as telephone befriending for those missing their usual social contact.

The fund is open until 22 July and the public can pledge their support at https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/here-to-help-covid-19. As part of its funding support, Aviva is giving every one of its 16,000 UK employees a £25 voucher to donate to causes that mean most to them. Any funds raised will be used to pay for running costs, including equipment and fuel, which HELP receives no funding for.







Frances Elliot CEO of HELP’s parent charity, HADCA, said: Thanks to our amazing volunteers, we have created a trusted support network for local people to turn to during this crisis. We will continue to offer our support during this recovery phase, when things are unlikely to fully return to normal for many of the people we assist. Pledges of support to the Aviva Community Fund will ensure we are Here to HELP all those who need us.

Jude Brooks, UK Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Aviva, added: We are extremely proud to support HELP. By caring more about our community today we can all create a better future tomorrow, so we hope the local community feels inspired to support their crowdfunding campaign too.

Pledges of support can be made at https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/here-to-help-covid-19 until 22 July