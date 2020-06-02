Please share the news













12 brand-new contemporary apartments in heart of Harrogate

High-quality prime town-centre location close to The Stray

Harrogate-headquartered firm Tate Estates to deliver scheme by 2021

A local company is using its established knowledge and national experience to bring 12 high-quality contemporary two-bedroom luxury apartments to a quiet cul-de-sac off Station Parade in the heart of Harrogate town centre.

The scheme, delivered by Tate Estates in partnership with sister company Yorkshire-based Harris Construction Management (Harris CM), will be within easy walking distance of The Stray, Waitrose, Weetons Food Hall, Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Taylors of Harrogate, the Everyman cinema and the Ivy Harrogate.

With an outstanding track record designing and building institutional investment-grade projects, Tate Estates, together with Tate Consulting and Harris Construction Management, brings a wealth of professional construction industry skills and knowledge to North Yorkshire.

Harris Construction Management was responsible for re-building the Prezzo/Pizza Express building on Albert Street, Harrogate in 2014 after a fire, and also built nine apartments on Ripon Road for the Duchy of Lancaster in recent years.

Shane Tate, managing director, Tate Group, said: I am very pleased to be able to be bring this high-quality development to Harrogate town centre. Having more residents living and working in the heart of things can only add to the footfall mix, diversity and vitality of our town centre. This will ultimately support the vital integration of the day and night-time economies to underpin the sustainability of a thriving high street.

Available to buy on a freehold basis from the beginning of 2021, with completion anticipated for late spring, each apartment in Lambert House will benefit from enclosed secure private parking. Buyers will be given the option to customise their own high-specification interiors.

Interest should be registered with Harrogate estate agents Lindley & Simpson.

David Waddington, director of land and new homes at Lindley & Simpson, said: It’s incredibly exciting to be involved in this outstanding opportunity in such a bespoke location just off The Stray. From here it is a level walk to the retail centre of town and the train station. Yet it’s in a peaceful secluded spot that feels like the Pimlico of Harrogate. Lambert House has been designed with the best of materials, including ashlar Yorkshire stone and high-specification aluminium-coated windows, and will seamlessly blend in with the elegance of the surrounding conservation area.