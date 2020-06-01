Renaissance Knaresborough Receives £1,000 Taylor Wimpey Donation

Please share the news













Last Updated on 1 June 2020 at 3:08pm

The people of Knaresborough have spoken, and Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire will donate £1,000 to not-for-profit organisation Renaissance Knaresborough following a vote from locals.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest initiative asked locals to vote for worthy causes in their area which the homebuilder could support. The response saw Renaissance Knaresborough selected to receive funds to go towards its campaign for a town museum and the repair of Knaresborough’s iconic Town Windows.

The group, which is made up of a band of committed volunteers who champion numerous community causes and organise events in the town, put forward its case for a donation to be used on plans for a well-needed town museum, something it hopes will come to fruition in the near future.

Treasurer Bill Rigby from Renaissance Knaresborough commented: A Town Museum could be transformative – boosting the local economy, encouraging investment, and offering ample scope for the local community to become more engaged with their town’s wonderful heritage. A museum is important because as a town, Knaresborough has a rich multi-layered and unique history, but its story is not being told. We are so grateful to have been nominated to receive this donation and we are thankful to Taylor Wimpey for the kind gesture. As a voluntary organisation we rely on donations to both engage in new projects and look after our old. Our Town Windows have become part of the fabric of the town and would be sadly missed if we could no longer maintain them.







Steven Ball, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: To us, building homes is about much more than just bricks and mortar; it’s about supporting the communities in which we build. Hearing about a group of volunteers that are doing all they can to protect the heritage of where they live, really is fantastic and they are deserved winners of the Community Chest initiative. Hopefully they’ll be able to make the most of the £1,000; they are a credit to Knaresborough.

Taylor Wimpey’s Trinity Fields is an upcoming development situated on York Road, Knaresborough. Close by to a selection of local amenities and the historical town’s centre, the development will offer a range of three- to five-bedroom homes perfect for families and with great access to commuting links.