HBC release statement regarding the opening of pubs in Harrogate town centre

Statement regarding the opening of pubs in Harrogate town centre
A spokesman for Harrogate Borough Council said:
We are aware of issues over the weekend with pubs opening in the centre of Harrogate.
Our enforcement team visited the town centre on Saturday. Breaches of the lockdown regulations were witnessed.
Advice was given to the licensees of two premises, reminding them of the law.
Sadly, one premises – the Coach and Horses – opened again on the Sunday. Although the licensee followed the initial advice, a further breach of the regulations was committed.
Our officers returned to the premises the same day and a prohibition notice was served.
While on site, our staff were subjected to verbal abuse from customers.
We will take all necessary enforcement action if a business breaks the current coronavirus lockdown legislation.
While pubs are allowed to offer take away food (which may include alcoholic drink), they are not permitted to operate any kind of beer ‘garden’ on their property. This includes putting tables or chairs on, or anywhere adjacent to, their premises for customers to use.
The Coach and Horses allowed bar furniture to be taken outside and an impromptu beer garden made.
If a reader spots a business trading when it shouldn’t be, it can be reported via the HBC website: Report to HBC
Congratulations HBC, I thought it was an absolute disgrace. So much for the intelligence of Harrogate people, no social distancing what a joke. I applaud the Police and yourselves for dealing with this. #stayalert #keepsafe #protectourcommunity
Ask yourself this question ? Was it worth? You put yourselves and
your families at risk for a pont of beer!
Good for the Coach. Its time these pointless jobsworth rules stopped. Any danger is minimal and economic shutdown will kill more than covid ever will
I do feel sorry for the pubs and restaurants it must be hell were their finances are concerned ,,easy to judge !! However must stay safe probably not a good idea .Ironic though to get a breach from the council with all its might ,,,and Yet Dominic Cummings was allowed to get away with many breaches Discemination in my book .