HBC release statement regarding the opening of pubs in Harrogate town centre

Last Updated on 1 June 2020 at 12:54pm

Statement regarding the opening of pubs in Harrogate town centre

A spokesman for Harrogate Borough Council said:

We are aware of issues over the weekend with pubs opening in the centre of Harrogate.

Our enforcement team visited the town centre on Saturday. Breaches of the lockdown regulations were witnessed.

Advice was given to the licensees of two premises, reminding them of the law.

Sadly, one premises – the Coach and Horses – opened again on the Sunday. Although the licensee followed the initial advice, a further breach of the regulations was committed.

Our officers returned to the premises the same day and a prohibition notice was served.

While on site, our staff were subjected to verbal abuse from customers.

We will take all necessary enforcement action if a business breaks the current coronavirus lockdown legislation.