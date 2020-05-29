Leeds outdoor market to re-open

Please share the news











Last Updated on 29 May 2020

Following the Government’s announcement on more shops being able to open, Leeds Kirkgate Market will reopen the outdoor market from 1 June.

The market have put in place additional measures for the safety of staff, traders and customers and shoppers are being asked to shop safely, respect 2 metre distancing and use contactless payment where available.

All traders have been provided with Government guidance and are operating their businesses safely, while following strict hygiene and cleaning regimes.

Cllr Asghar Khan Leeds City Council’s deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: Throughout the lockdown Leeds Kirkgate Market has remained open for fresh food and essential produce on the indoor and outdoor market but we are excited that the full outdoor market will now be operational. We will be spreading the traders out across the market to allow for social distancing, so you may have to seek your regular trader out. We want to thank our customers old and new who have supported our traders and have been shopping with us as an alternative to visiting busy supermarkets. Leeds Kirkgate Market are looking forward to customers now being able to shop for more than just the essentials, with more businesses in the indoor market also being able to open during the week commencing 15 June. We would also like to thank our traders who have remained open during these difficult times and to those traders who have not been able to open their businesses and have stayed home to save lives and look forward to welcoming them back as and when we are able.