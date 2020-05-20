Yorkshire’s version of feta, by Shephers’s Purse, to be stocked at all Morrisons

Please share the news













Last Updated on 20 May 2020 at 4:44pm

Morrisons is stocking a new ‘Fettle’ cheese in all of its stores across Yorkshire to throw a lifeline to the county’s struggling sheep-milk farmers.

Fettle is made by artisan cheese by Shepherds Purse and is Yorkshire’s version of ‘feta’

The traditional square blocks of cheese are Yorkshire’s version of ‘feta’ – a Mediterranean salad cheese handmade with whole ewes’ milk with a piquant, lemony flavour and a slightly crumbly texture.

Family-run Shepherds Purse has fast-tracked the launch of its new format of it’s famous feta-style cheese to support its sheep milk farmers – hit hard by a drop in demand for milk, following restaurant closures during lockdown.

It has taken the risk to bring forward its Fettle product relaunch, increasing its weekly milk order by 75 per cent and investing in packaging which will help sustain their producers.

Since launch, the North Yorkshire cheesemaker has also un-furloughed some of its staff to produce the cheese which has been a lift in these uncertain economic times.

Caroline Bell, Managing Director of Shepherds Purse said: Our new Fettle cheese is made from northern sheep’s milk which is rich and creamy and perfect for cheesemaking. We hope the launch of this perfect summer-salad cheese will help our sheep milk farmers survive and help us to sustain jobs across the region.

Anna Lane, Local Director at Morrisons said: Our job is to feed the nation. But we also want to support our local suppliers who are working hard to make food for their local communities. We recommend to our Yorkshire customers that they try some of this lovingly handcrafted cheese and to support their local businesses.

The new 150g blocks of Fettle cheese will be stocked in 64 Morrisons supermarkets across Yorkshire from this week. They will be situated in the Deli Express fixture and will cost £2.50.