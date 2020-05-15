Harrogate Hospital moves into “Recovery Phase” for elective work

Please share the news











15 May 2020

Harrogate Hospital has said after being instructed by the Government to stop all non-urgent surgery and reduce face to face appointments, they are now moving into a “Recovery Phase” and resuming elective work.

As part of the approach to tackle Coronavirus (Covid-19), Harrogate District Hospital was configured in a significantly different way. This meant changing the layout of the wards, ITU, theatres and the outpatients department. Staff have also needed to work in very different ways.

Following the direction from the Government, telephone and video appointments were used to speak to patients when required.

There are now separate zoned areas in the hospital so that people can be seen, assessed and treated as required.

They are now in a position to start the “recovery phase” of elective work in the NHS.

A spokesperson for Harrogate and District Foundation Trust said: We will continue to use telephone and video consultation with our patients wherever possible. If we need to see you face to face then we will make arrangements for this. We are having to work in different ways, for example following social distancing rules. This means that there will be an impact on the number of people we can operate on or see in a clinic. It’s therefore likely that there will be a longer wait for someone’s appointment. You can be assured that we will review referrals as we receive them and if you have a high clinical need you will be seen as soon as is possible. Suspected cancer referrals will be given the highest priority.