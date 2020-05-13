More recycling centres to reopen, but not Harrogate Stonefall yet

Please share the news











Last Updated on 13 May 2020 at 6:02pm

Following the opening of half of North Yorkshire’s household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) on 6 May four more sites are due to open on Thursday (14 May).

The next four household waste recycling centres to reopen are:

Leyburn, Shawl Quarry Lane, Leyburn, DL8 5LA

Burniston, Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO13 0DA

Settle, Sowarth Field Industrial Estate, Settle, BD24 9AB

Tholthorpe, Flawith Lane, Tholthorpe, YO61 1SG

All 20 of the County Council’s HWRCs closed temporarily in March in response to Government restrictions to protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For safety reasons, the remaining 6 sites (Northallerton, Ripon, Malton, Tadcaster, Harrogate (Stonefall) and Wombleton.) cannot be opened at this time because of their size, layout and difficulty with highway safety, but this will be reviewed continually with a view to opening more as soon as possible.

Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: I am pleased that we continue to move forward, and thank residents for only visiting the sites when they feel it is essential. The 10 HWRCs that re-opened on Wednesday 6 May have managed to operate well with new controls to keep the public and staff safe. We would like to remind residents that we are currently unable to accept trailers or commercial customers at any of the sites. We want the sites to work as efficiently as they can, while prioritising the health and safety of residents and our staff.

Social distancing must be observed, with people remaining at least two metres apart at all times.

Hand sanitising facilities at sites are limited, so people are advised to wear gloves on site and are reminded to wash their hands before and after attending an HWRC.

Please visit the website for all the details regarding opening times and days. Restrictions are in place for some vehicles and types of waste so please check before you set off.