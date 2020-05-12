Harrogate BID town centre deep clean

Please share the news











Last Updated on 12 May 2020 at 6:01pm

In a recent survey sent out by the organisation to town centre businesses and levy payers, a deep clean of the streets was cited as the number one priority for the BID to undertake.

The BID say that this not an extension of either Harrogate Borough Council or North Yorkshire County Council services and in some cases a BID can enhance the services they provide, including street cleaning and cleansing.

Prior to a BID approval council services should be ring-fenced, meaning that the BID should not have compensate for a reduction in Council services.

The BID has also said that they believe the town is well serviced by Harrogate Borough Council in terms of regular street sweeping and bin emptying, the work the BID will fund goes above and beyond the authority’s statutory duty.

The BID is now looking to appoint a three-year contract to undertake a number of cleaning duties, including power washing of all pavements and islands within the BID area on an annual cycle to remove grime, graffiti, chewing gum, algae and moss.

They will also be responsible for power washing a small number of key hotspot areas on a more regular basis, clean empty shop unit frontages as required, and carry out additional litter picking and hotspot cleaning early on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Harrogate BID interim manager Simon Kent said: With the government announcing the phased reopening of from June 1, we want a deep clean of Harrogate town centre to commence shortly after. There are approximately 25,000 sq m pavement in the main shopping areas of the town centre. Cleanliness of the town centre has been a constant theme through the BID’s development and is a priority laid out on our business plan. We have put together a detailed tender document outlining exactly what we want a partner, or partners, to deliver on our behalf, and ideally we would love to award the contract to a local specialist, or specialists.