Harrogate & District has got talent – join the Facebook page now so you can watch, vote or even enter!

Please share the news













Last Updated on 6 May 2020 at 9:02pm

Do you have a talent that you want to showcase and be in with the chance of winning £150 ?

From Saturday, 9 May 2020, Harrogate and District has got talent will be looking for all the interesting or best talent in the area.

You have from Saturday until 8pm on Wednesday to upload your talent video to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/538634320133753/

Voting will be based on the number of likes that your video receives – so you need to get all your friends to the Facebook page to comment and vote.

It’s £5 to enter with a £150 1st prize, £75 second and £25 third prize, all donated by sponsors and organiser, Velton Lishke.

Velton Lishke said: I got the idea from a friend who is part of Burnley’s got talent and it inspired me to try it with Harrogate, not just because it’s a fun way to raise money for the charity but also because I thought it would lift people’s spirits. People seem to be dealing with the effects of lockdown differently, a lot of people currently seem to be arguing over how serious one and other treats the pandemic and this is straight off the back of the whole town arguing about brexit … or the Stray or…… you get what I mean! I thought this town needs some positivity, something I’ve tried many times with my sketches and videos but I guess with limited success. I am doing this on my own still working 37-hours as a key worker – Binman as well as still trying to get my film career off the ground and my Harrogate based sitcom, but I thought if I don’t try no one will. Every contestant, no matter what age, what talent – ANYONE can enter! However there is an entry fee of £5 which can be donating on this JustGiving page that goes straight to the charity. Also you can still donate whether or not you enter.

Harrogate got talent update Posted by Velton J Lishke on Saturday, 2 May 2020

Velton said: The facebook page now has around a 1, 000 people – I had to do this by offering to do a rap if people could get it to 1k by Friday. They have so now I will do a rap and post it on Friday – this also helps break the ice for anyone nervous about entering

£150 cash prize to the winner which has been donated by our sponsors

£75 – second prize

£25 – 3rd prize

we also have various wildcard prizes

sponsors :

Independent Business Owners – https://www.facebook.com/Independentbusinessowner2019/

Lit Laughs – https://www.facebook.com/litlaughs/

Cardamom Black Gin Bar & Asian Grill https://www.facebook.com/CardamomBlack/

McDaid Groundworks – https://www.facebook.com/mcdaidgroundworks/

The Manhattan club – Manhattan Snooker Club https://www.facebook.com/manhattansnookerclub/