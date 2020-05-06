Please share the news













Last Updated on 6 May 2020 at 4:36pm

A county-wide befriending scheme is seeking volunteers who can commit a few hours a month to make a huge difference to the life of a young person in the care of the local authority.

North Yorkshire County Council is changing the way it delivers the Independent Visitors scheme by working in partnership with North Yorkshire Youth, a charity supporting voluntary youth provision across the county. The scheme provides volunteers for a small cohort of children in the care of North Yorkshire to ensure those young people have a positive, consistent relationship with an adult.

Cllr Janet Sanderson, Executive Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: We know that Independent Visitors can make a huge difference to the lives of looked-after young people by giving them a trusting and reliable relationship with an adult who is not part of their professional support network. It’s fun for the visitors, too. They get a wonderful opportunity to try new hobbies, activities and pastimes and make a great young friend. We’re very proud to be delivering the programme through North Yorkshire Youth. It will strengthen even further our outstanding record in achieving great outcomes for our looked-after children and young people and is part of our commitment to give them best opportunities to go on to develop happy adult lives.

North Yorkshire Youth would like to hear from anyone over 18 who could commit to monthly visits for a minimum of two years. Formal qualifications are not needed, but volunteers must be able to relate well to young people. Because of the restrictions on face-to-face contact currently in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers will be unable to visit young people at this time.

However, the County Council is still accepting expressions of interest from potential volunteers and there could be the opportunity to complete online training during this period.

For further information, contact Bev Knights at bev@nyy.org.uk or call 07398 149496.