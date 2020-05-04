Community pharmacies provide safe spaces for domestic abuse victims

Please share the news













Last Updated on 4 May 2020 at 1:00pm

Responding to the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) and Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS), many Community Pharmacies in North Yorkshire are signing up to provide a safe space for victims of domestic abuse, as part of the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign run by the charity Hestia.

Currently there is a partnership in place with Boots, and other Community Pharmacies are getting involved by making their consultation room available as safe spaces where victims of domestic abuse can contact specialist domestic abuse services for support and advice.

Victims of domestic abuse will be able to access the consultation rooms in pharmacies, where they will be able to contact specialist domestic abuse services for support and advice. The scheme is in response to the desperate situation facing many victims who are isolating with perpetrators during lockdown, and who may be restricted from reaching out to friends, family, coworkers or support services whilst at home.







Samina Khan Pharmacist at Pateley Bridge Pharmacy said: During COVID-19, key workers in pharmacies hold a unique position as a single point of contact for victims of domestic abuse, and we are very pleased to participate in this excellent initiative. We like all my fellow Community Pharmacies are here to serve our communities and protect them, whatever their need.

Ian Dean CEO of Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire said: Community Pharmacies are well placed to provide this service due to their community location. Community Pharmacies are at the heart of communities. The last Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment undertaken every 3 years stated that 97.8% of the population were only 5 minutes from a Community Pharmacy.